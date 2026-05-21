The Clean Up Hour, Mix 371

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, which basically gets right into it!

Drake – Dust

Drake – Janice STFU

N.I.C – “Freestyle”

Eric Reprid – W***E FACTORY

Lil Wayne & Gudda Gudda – F**k Today (Rebirth Mix)

Mos Def – Ghetto Rock

DL Incognito – Street Caviar

JPEGMAFIA – phone tap freestyle

Obie Trice – You’ve Been Slaine

Bangladesh, Pusha T, Jadakiss, & 2 Chainz – 100

A-Game – Boarding Pass

Drake & Stunna Sandy – Outside Tweaking

Manaka – Look At Me Now

Vic Mena & Chance the Rapper – Tweakin

Drake – High Fives

Bubba Sparxxx – Twerk a Little

2pac – Me and My Girlfriend

Drake – Princess

Serengeti – old freestyle

Action Bronson – MY BLUE HEAVEN

Like – Dog Park

Rosco P. Coldchain – Prayer Group

Michael Christmas – So Heaven Or Heck

Jay Electronica – Leaflets

NePh & GiTori – Mudbone

Keor Meteor – Conway – Bruiser Body (Remix)

50 Cent – Body Bags

Skyzoo – Views From the Valley

Siah & Yeshua DaopED – A Day Like Any Other

By Storm – Zig Zag

Drake – Prioritizing

See y’all next time!