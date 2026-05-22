Electronic Forest, Radio Waterloo Production, Shows

Electronic Forest – #4 – May 22, 2026

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Electronic Forest plays the week’s best new electronic dance, pop, trance, and house music.

Download: Electronic Forest – #4 – May 22, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:54 Repeat It Martin Garrix, Ed Sheeran
04:03 Utopia Alex M.O.R.P.H., Christina Novelli
06:55 Home (Infinity) Mecdoux, The Palm Tree Boy
09:11 Double Vision Final Request
13:12 Talkin’ AVALAN ROKSTON
16:02 Take Me Higher (Mirage Remix) Aly & Fila, Ferry Tayle, Mirage
20:05 Release Me Zack Martino
23:21 Universe (Trust The Plan) B Jones, MIDI Kittyy
25:34 Out Loud Jon Powers
29:07 Edge Of The Atmosphere Asteroid, Ben Stone
32:30 Moonlight Leony, Marcus & Martinus
34:47 When Darkness Falls The Thrillseekers
37:51 Ocean Andy Rozz, Next to Neon
40:53 Second Horizon Chris Metcalfe
43:49 Blurryeyed Jewel Owusu
46:59 Break The Loop ARTBAT, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Conor Ross
50:42 Midnight Chase Roger Shah, Inoblivion
54:22 Now Or Never Bananarama

Electronic Forest airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 9am to 10am and Saturdays at midnight.

Click here to go to the Electronic Forest homepage

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