Electronic Forest plays the week’s best new electronic dance, pop, trance, and house music.

Download: Electronic Forest – #4 – May 22, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:54 Repeat It Martin Garrix, Ed Sheeran 04:03 Utopia Alex M.O.R.P.H., Christina Novelli 06:55 Home (Infinity) Mecdoux, The Palm Tree Boy 09:11 Double Vision Final Request 13:12 Talkin’ AVALAN ROKSTON 16:02 Take Me Higher (Mirage Remix) Aly & Fila, Ferry Tayle, Mirage 20:05 Release Me Zack Martino 23:21 Universe (Trust The Plan) B Jones, MIDI Kittyy 25:34 Out Loud Jon Powers 29:07 Edge Of The Atmosphere Asteroid, Ben Stone 32:30 Moonlight Leony, Marcus & Martinus 34:47 When Darkness Falls The Thrillseekers 37:51 Ocean Andy Rozz, Next to Neon 40:53 Second Horizon Chris Metcalfe 43:49 Blurryeyed Jewel Owusu 46:59 Break The Loop ARTBAT, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Conor Ross 50:42 Midnight Chase Roger Shah, Inoblivion 54:22 Now Or Never Bananarama

Electronic Forest airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 9am to 10am and Saturdays at midnight.

Click here to go to the Electronic Forest homepage

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