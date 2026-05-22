Electronic Forest plays the week’s best new electronic dance, pop, trance, and house music.
Download: Electronic Forest – #4 – May 22, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:54
|Repeat It
|Martin Garrix, Ed Sheeran
|04:03
|Utopia
|Alex M.O.R.P.H., Christina Novelli
|06:55
|Home (Infinity)
|Mecdoux, The Palm Tree Boy
|09:11
|Double Vision
|Final Request
|13:12
|Talkin’
|AVALAN ROKSTON
|16:02
|Take Me Higher (Mirage Remix)
|Aly & Fila, Ferry Tayle, Mirage
|20:05
|Release Me
|Zack Martino
|23:21
|Universe (Trust The Plan)
|B Jones, MIDI Kittyy
|25:34
|Out Loud
|Jon Powers
|29:07
|Edge Of The Atmosphere
|Asteroid, Ben Stone
|32:30
|Moonlight
|Leony, Marcus & Martinus
|34:47
|When Darkness Falls
|The Thrillseekers
|37:51
|Ocean
|Andy Rozz, Next to Neon
|40:53
|Second Horizon
|Chris Metcalfe
|43:49
|Blurryeyed
|Jewel Owusu
|46:59
|Break The Loop
|ARTBAT, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Conor Ross
|50:42
|Midnight Chase
|Roger Shah, Inoblivion
|54:22
|Now Or Never
|Bananarama
Electronic Forest airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 9am to 10am and Saturdays at midnight.
Click here to go to the Electronic Forest homepage