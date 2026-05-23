Shuffle Time #8 — May 23, 2026

Fell off my regular schedule (first on purpose and then by accident), but will try to get back to regular timing next week.
Got Russian post-punk, Finnish microhouse, ethereal doo-wop, and some talk about the perils of maintaining your own digital music library. (Though you should still do it if you’re a true red-blooded music fan.) Picture above showing some unfortunate results (that I think I’ve figured out the solution for).
Recording
Tracks played
- Advantage Lucy — “How Do You Feel” (2000)
- Can — “One More Night” (1972)
- The 1975 — “Sex” (2013)
- Jeff Buckley — “Eternal Life (Road Version)” (1994)
- Ween — “Pork Roll Egg and Cheese” (1991)
- The Electric Prunes — “I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night)” (1966)
- 454 — “Keep a Smile” (2022)
- Luomo — “Synkro” (2000)
- Jeru the Damaja — “You Can’t Stop the Prophet” (1994)
- Glintshake — “Мой новый стиль” (2016)
- Elvis Costello — “Pills and Soap” (1983)
- The Flamingos — “Where or When” (1959)