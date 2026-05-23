Shuffle Time #8 — May 23, 2026

Fell off my regular schedule (first on purpose and then by accident), but will try to get back to regular timing next week.

Got Russian post-punk, Finnish microhouse, ethereal doo-wop, and some talk about the perils of maintaining your own digital music library. (Though you should still do it if you’re a true red-blooded music fan.) Picture above showing some unfortunate results (that I think I’ve figured out the solution for).

Recording

Tracks played