Electronic Forest, Radio Waterloo Production, Shows

Electronic Forest

2 Comments

show logoElectronic Forest plays the week’s best new electronic dance, pop, trance, and house music.

Electronic Forest is hosted by Nightdeer and airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 9am to 10am and Saturdays at midnight.

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Recent Episodes

Electronic Forest – Episode #1 – 2026-05-01 Download: Electronic Forest – Episode #1 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s) TIME TITLE ARTIST 01:00 Always You (A State of Trance 2026 ELEVATION Anthem) Armin van Buuren, Richard Durand, Dicosis 04:26 All Cried Out Frank Walker, salem ilese 07:47 Never Alone Terry Golden 11:17 Catch A Fall Shogun, NXA 15:20 Shades Of Blue John Summit, Devault, Julia … Continue reading Electronic Forest – Episode #1 – 2026-05-01
Electronic Forest Electronic Forest plays the week’s best new electronic dance, pop, trance, and house music. Electronic Forest is hosted by Nightdeer and airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 9am to 10am and Saturdays at midnight. Subscribe to the podcast! Recent Episodes See all previous episodes

See all previous episodes

2 thoughts on “Electronic Forest”

    1. Hey Paul, happy to help promote local artists when I can. It’s a little out of my genres, but I’ll try to include something next week. Take care.

      Reply

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