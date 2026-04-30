Electronic Forest plays the week’s best new electronic dance, pop, trance, and house music.
Electronic Forest is hosted by Nightdeer and airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 9am to 10am and Saturdays at midnight.
Recent Episodes
Electronic Forest – Episode #1 – 2026-05-01 Download: Electronic Forest – Episode #1 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s) TIME TITLE ARTIST 01:00 Always You (A State of Trance 2026 ELEVATION Anthem) Armin van Buuren, Richard Durand, Dicosis 04:26 All Cried Out Frank Walker, salem ilese 07:47 Never Alone Terry Golden 11:17 Catch A Fall Shogun, NXA 15:20 Shades Of Blue John Summit, Devault, Julia … Continue reading Electronic Forest – Episode #1 – 2026-05-01
Electronic Forest Electronic Forest plays the week’s best new electronic dance, pop, trance, and house music. Electronic Forest is hosted by Nightdeer and airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 9am to 10am and Saturdays at midnight. Subscribe to the podcast! Recent Episodes See all previous episodes
2 thoughts on “Electronic Forest”
Good morning. I am apaull, a London, Ontario based electronic musician. I would be grateful for an opportunity to be heard on your show. I have included a link for mp3s, press release and artwork, https://we.tl/t-OnYL8a38JgEZDKri , for my latest album Gunfactor. Best Paul
Hey Paul, happy to help promote local artists when I can. It’s a little out of my genres, but I’ll try to include something next week. Take care.