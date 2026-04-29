Northern Lights, Radio Waterloo Production, Shows

Northern Lights – Episode #1 – 2026-04-29

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Download: Northern Lights – Episode #1 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:57 All Cried Out Frank Walker, Salem Ilese
04:17 Private Eye Honey Dijon, Rochelle Jordan
07:33 Love Is An Ocean – Chromeo Remix The Midnight, Chromeo
10:58 Ahead By A Century The Tragically Hip, City and Colour, Ruby Waters, Canada Soccer, Boi-1da
14:22 Outline CRi, Miette Hope
18:28 All Day Jayda G
20:43 Where’s Your Girlfriend CON THE ARTIST
24:50 Science (feat. Stevie Appleton) – Radio Edit Deadmau5, Stevie Appleton
28:19 All This Disaster Sarah McLachlan
31:36 Foghorns MINOE
34:42 Feel Your Soul Dansyn, Tom Westy
37:45 Fix This Mess J Ember
41:16 Dreamboy MICO
44:31 Camera Shy Sundayclub
47:42 That Girl Full Throttle
52:10 Crayons Sultan + Shepard

Northern Lights airs on CKMS-FM on Wednesdays from 9am to 10am.

Click here to go to the Northern Lights homepage

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