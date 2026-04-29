Northern Lights – Episode #1 – 2026-04-29

Download: Northern Lights – Episode #1 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:57
|All Cried Out
|Frank Walker, Salem Ilese
|04:17
|Private Eye
|Honey Dijon, Rochelle Jordan
|07:33
|Love Is An Ocean – Chromeo Remix
|The Midnight, Chromeo
|10:58
|Ahead By A Century
|The Tragically Hip, City and Colour, Ruby Waters, Canada Soccer, Boi-1da
|14:22
|Outline
|CRi, Miette Hope
|18:28
|All Day
|Jayda G
|20:43
|Where’s Your Girlfriend
|CON THE ARTIST
|24:50
|Science (feat. Stevie Appleton) – Radio Edit
|Deadmau5, Stevie Appleton
|28:19
|All This Disaster
|Sarah McLachlan
|31:36
|Foghorns
|MINOE
|34:42
|Feel Your Soul
|Dansyn, Tom Westy
|37:45
|Fix This Mess
|J Ember
|41:16
|Dreamboy
|MICO
|44:31
|Camera Shy
|Sundayclub
|47:42
|That Girl
|Full Throttle
|52:10
|Crayons
|Sultan + Shepard
Northern Lights airs on CKMS-FM on Wednesdays from 9am to 10am.
Click here to go to the Northern Lights homepage