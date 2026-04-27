Northern Lights plays the week’s best new pop, rock, and electronic music from Canadian artists.
Northern Lights is hosted by Nightdeer and airs on CKMS-FM on Wednesdays from 9am to 10am.
Recent Episodes
Northern Lights – Episode #1 – 2026-04-29 Download: Northern Lights – Episode #1 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s) TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:57 All Cried Out Frank Walker, Salem Ilese 04:17 Private Eye Honey Dijon, Rochelle Jordan 07:33 Love Is An Ocean – Chromeo Remix The Midnight, Chromeo 10:58 Ahead By A Century The Tragically Hip, City and Colour, Ruby Waters, Canada Soccer, Boi-1da 14:22 … Continue reading Northern Lights – Episode #1 – 2026-04-29
Northern Lights Northern Lights plays the week’s best new pop, rock, and electronic music from Canadian artists. Northern Lights is hosted by Nightdeer and airs on CKMS-FM on Wednesdays from 9am to 10am. Subscribe to the podcast! Recent Episodes See all previous episodes