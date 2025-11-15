Synthetronic 80s plays 1980s synth-pop, dance-pop, hi-NRG, Italo disco, and up-tempo pop/rock music. A mix of mainstream, 12-inch versions, and lesser known tracks. Synthetronic 80s is hosted by Nightdeer and airs on CKMS-FM on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm starting 6 December 2025. Subscribe to the podcast! Recent Episodes See all previous episodes