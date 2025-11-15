Mastering Decumulation: How to Safely Spend Your Nest Egg



This episode of Rethink Your Retirement tackles the critical shift from saving to spending. Host Kanwaljit (Sunny) Kochar provides a roadmap for Canadian retirees, focusing on advanced, tax-efficient decumulation strategies. Learn about Spousal RRSPs, pension income splitting, and the powerful “RRSP Meltdown” technique to create a balanced income stream, maximize your lifetime wealth, and avoid the Old Age Security (OAS) clawback. Gain the clarity and confidence to become the strategic financial manager of your retirement.

Listen to the radio recording here.

Your RRSP is a ‘Tax Time BOMB’. Here’s How to Defuse It.

Get the free Retirement Guide to building a truly tax-efficient income using the ‘Four-Bucket Framework’. Click here to get your free guidebook.

Cheers to Life, Health, and Wealth,

Book “Breakthrough” Coaching Session (with Sunny)

Kanwaljit (Sunny) Kochar

519 731 1567

Hexavision.ca