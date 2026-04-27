Reader’s Delight, Episode 29, April 26, 2026

Episode XXIX of Reader’s Delight features authors Ewan Whyte, Crystal Quast, and Shani Mootoo, as well as What’s In A Name Bookstore Stories from Blueink Bookstore Cafe and Hidden Gem Book Co., both in Woodstock, Ontario.

Ewan Whyte discusses his new book, Mothers of Invention: Essays on the Community of Jesus and Grenville Christian College (Wolsak and Wynn, 2025), and shares his thoughts about cults, Christian Nationalism, abuse, and reads “Landscapes From the Back of a Train” from the book.

Social Media:

Facebook – Ewan Whyte

Instagram – Ewan Whyte

Website: ewanwhyte.com

Crystal Quast joins us to talk about her darkly satirical psychological thriller series Serenity Acres, and talks about the writing process and the inspiration behind it all. Crystal and I do a shared reading of the third book in the series, Eye Spied.

Social Media:

Facebook: Dinked Serenity Acres

Instagram: @DinkedSerenity

Books: Serenity Acres Series

Shani Mootoo makes an appearance to talk about her work as both a poet, novelist, and visual artist, and how she approaches different genres. She reads from her sixth novel, Starry Starry Night (Book*hug Press).

Social Media:

Instagram: Shani Mootoo

Website: Shani Mootoo

Books: Shani Mootoo

Wikipedia Page: Shani Mootoo