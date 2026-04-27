Reader’s Delight, Episode 29, April 26, 2026

Episode XXIX of Reader’s Delight features authors Ewan Whyte, Crystal Quast, and Shani Mootoo, as well as What’s In A Name Bookstore Stories from Blueink Bookstore Cafe and Hidden Gem Book Co., both in Woodstock, Ontario.
Ewan Whyte discusses his new book, Mothers of Invention: Essays on the Community of Jesus and Grenville Christian College (Wolsak and Wynn, 2025), and shares his thoughts about cults, Christian Nationalism, abuse, and reads “Landscapes From the Back of a Train” from the book.
Social Media:
Facebook – Ewan Whyte
Instagram – Ewan Whyte
Website: ewanwhyte.com
Crystal Quast joins us to talk about her darkly satirical psychological thriller series Serenity Acres, and talks about the writing process and the inspiration behind it all. Crystal and I do a shared reading of the third book in the series, Eye Spied.
Social Media:
Facebook: Dinked Serenity Acres
Instagram: @DinkedSerenity
Books: Serenity Acres Series
Shani Mootoo makes an appearance to talk about her work as both a poet, novelist, and visual artist, and how she approaches different genres. She reads from her sixth novel, Starry Starry Night (Book*hug Press).
Social Media:
Instagram: Shani Mootoo
Website: Shani Mootoo
Books: Shani Mootoo
Wikipedia Page: Shani Mootoo