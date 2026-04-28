Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 157, 4/27/26

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Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/RadioNowhere260427Episode157.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

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1:38 Let the Good Times Roll JD McPherson
4:37 Talk Talk Talk Talk
7:48 Soul Of A Man David Lindley
12:40 There’s Black The Whiskey Charmers
17:11 True Believers The Black Angels
21:40 Psychasténie Serge Gainsbourg
27:36 Rollin’ and Tumblin’ Part 1 Baby Face Leroy Trio, Leroy Foster, Muddy Waters, Little Walter
30:22 Rollin’ And Tumblin’ Johnny Winter
33:32 LT’s Midnight Dream Steve Miller Band
36:00 Hardgroove Roy Hargrove
41:23 No Reply The Beatles
43:37 Keep On Rockin’ Alvin Lee
44:46 Teach Your Children Crosby Stills Nash and Young
51:37 Guess I’m Doing Fine Beck

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