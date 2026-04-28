Radio Nowhere Episode 157, 4/27/26

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/RadioNowhere260427Episode157.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes
|1:38
|Let the Good Times Roll
|JD McPherson
|4:37
|Talk Talk
|Talk Talk
|7:48
|Soul Of A Man
|David Lindley
|12:40
|There’s Black
|The Whiskey Charmers
|17:11
|True Believers
|The Black Angels
|21:40
|Psychasténie
|Serge Gainsbourg
|27:36
|Rollin’ and Tumblin’ Part 1
|Baby Face Leroy Trio, Leroy Foster, Muddy Waters, Little Walter
|30:22
|Rollin’ And Tumblin’
|Johnny Winter
|33:32
|LT’s Midnight Dream
|Steve Miller Band
|36:00
|Hardgroove
|Roy Hargrove
|41:23
|No Reply
|The Beatles
|43:37
|Keep On Rockin’
|Alvin Lee
|44:46
|Teach Your Children
|Crosby Stills Nash and Young
|51:37
|Guess I’m Doing Fine
|Beck