Playlist from Exploring AI Music_April 28, 2026

Start Time Title 0:00 DecEmbers/Spoken Word 1:15 You Don’t Notice 9:35 Don’t Postpone Life 13:38 Spoken Word 14:27 Can You Forgive 20:32 A Bridge Too Far 27:48 Spoken Word 30:40 Our Sisters and Brothers 37:21 Solace Amity 43:34 Spoken Word 45:52 No Needle in the Haystack 50:59 Rest Stops 55:21 Spoken Word 56:24 Relate This

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian

Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.

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