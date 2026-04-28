Playlist from Exploring AI Music_April 28, 2026
|
Start Time
|
Title
|0:00
|DecEmbers/Spoken Word
|1:15
|You Don’t Notice
|9:35
|Don’t Postpone Life
|13:38
|Spoken Word
|14:27
|Can You Forgive
|20:32
|A Bridge Too Far
|27:48
|Spoken Word
|30:40
|Our Sisters and Brothers
|37:21
|Solace Amity
|43:34
|Spoken Word
|45:52
|No Needle in the Haystack
|50:59
|Rest Stops
|55:21
|Spoken Word
|56:24
|Relate This
My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian
Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.