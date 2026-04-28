Exploring AI Music

EXPLORING AI MUSIC – April 28, 2026

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Playlist from Exploring AI Music_April 28, 2026

Start Time

Title
0:00 DecEmbers/Spoken Word
1:15 You Don’t Notice
9:35 Don’t Postpone Life
13:38 Spoken Word
14:27 Can You Forgive
20:32 A Bridge Too Far
27:48 Spoken Word
30:40 Our Sisters and Brothers
37:21 Solace Amity
43:34 Spoken Word
45:52 No Needle in the Haystack
50:59 Rest Stops
55:21 Spoken Word
56:24 Relate This

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian

Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.

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