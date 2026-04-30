The Clean Up Hour, Mix 368: an Ode to 2001, Part 1 of 3

What’s up, y’all? Tonight, I’m taking it back to the first four months of 2001, when my 6 year old self was racing around in Midtown Madness, unaware that the descent of the West was barreling down the tracks.

Tracklist:

Eve & Gwen Stefani – Let Me Blow Ya Mind

Run DMC, Prodigy, & Nas – Queens Day

DJ Clue, Method Man, Eminem, & Royce da 5’9 – What the Beat

Project Pat & Crunchy Black – Don’t Save Her

Silkk the Shocker – Run

Cappadonna – War Rats

Gorillaz & Del tha Funky Homosapien – Clint Eastwood

Typical Cats – The Manhattan Project

KRS-One – Hip Hop Knowledge

The Beatnuts & Tony Touch – Prendelo (Light It Up)

Aceyalone & P.E.A.C.E – Microphones

Big Daddy Kane & Afu-Ra – Stick Up

South Central Cartel – ***** Don’t Pay Bills

Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, Rappin 4-Tay, & JT the Bigga Figga – Sweet Love

Trick Daddy & Trina – Take It To Da House

Luke, Cam’Ron, & Pitbull – S**k This D**k

Big Pun, Fat Joe, Cuban Link, & Ricky Martin – Livin La Vida Loca (Remix)

J Dilla – Big Booty Express

Angie Martinez, Pharrell, & Q-Tip – Dem Thangz

Coolio – Neighborhood Square Dance

Janet Jackson – All For You

Daft Punk – One More Time

Olivia – Bizounce

Ginuwine – 2 Way

Candyman – Tennis Shoe P***in

L-Burna (Layzie Bone) – Smoke On

Snoop Dogg – Hi 2 U

Krayzie Bone – Time Passes By

Ani DiFranco – Harvest

2Pac – When I Get Free

Ani DiFranco – School Night

2Pac – Letter 2 My Unborn

Conker’s Bad Fur Day Trailer

See y’all next time!