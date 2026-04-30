The Clean Up Hour, Mix 368: an Ode to 2001, Part 1 of 3

What’s up, y’all? Tonight, I’m taking it back to the first four months of 2001, when my 6 year old self was racing around in Midtown Madness, unaware that the descent of the West was barreling down the tracks.
Tracklist:
Eve & Gwen Stefani – Let Me Blow Ya Mind
Run DMC, Prodigy, & Nas – Queens Day
DJ Clue, Method Man, Eminem, & Royce da 5’9 – What the Beat
Project Pat & Crunchy Black – Don’t Save Her
Silkk the Shocker – Run
Cappadonna – War Rats
Gorillaz & Del tha Funky Homosapien – Clint Eastwood
Typical Cats – The Manhattan Project
KRS-One – Hip Hop Knowledge
The Beatnuts & Tony Touch – Prendelo (Light It Up)
Aceyalone & P.E.A.C.E – Microphones
Big Daddy Kane & Afu-Ra – Stick Up
South Central Cartel – ***** Don’t Pay Bills
Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, Rappin 4-Tay, & JT the Bigga Figga – Sweet Love
Trick Daddy & Trina – Take It To Da House
Luke, Cam’Ron, & Pitbull – S**k This D**k
Big Pun, Fat Joe, Cuban Link, & Ricky Martin – Livin La Vida Loca (Remix)
J Dilla – Big Booty Express
Angie Martinez, Pharrell, & Q-Tip – Dem Thangz
Coolio – Neighborhood Square Dance
Janet Jackson – All For You
Daft Punk – One More Time
Olivia – Bizounce
Ginuwine – 2 Way
Candyman – Tennis Shoe P***in
L-Burna (Layzie Bone) – Smoke On
Snoop Dogg – Hi 2 U
Krayzie Bone – Time Passes By
Ani DiFranco – Harvest
2Pac – When I Get Free
Ani DiFranco – School Night
2Pac – Letter 2 My Unborn
Conker’s Bad Fur Day Trailer
See y’all next time!