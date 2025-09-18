Expressions of Leadership

Leaders emerge from every walk of life. Whether you’re defining your leadership style or evolving it, learning from others can be transformative. Join leadership consultant and coach Michele Kawamoto Perry as she sits down with a diverse range of leaders—from startup CEOs pioneering new technology, to teachers challenging the status quo, doctors delivering compassionate care, and artists pushing creative boundaries. Together, they explore leadership styles, philosophies, and breakthrough practices. Discover fresh perspectives and actionable insights to help you lead with greater impact.

Michele Kawamoto Perry is the founder of The Forward Project, a consultancy focused on leadership development and cultural transformation. As a corporate coach, she helps organizations cultivate stronger foundational leadership skills, empowering individuals who are ready to create change. Michele believes in the power of personal leadership and is on a mission to help build a more inclusive, engaging, and innovative world—one leader at a time.

Expressions of Leadership is hosted by Michele Kawamoto Perry and airs on CKMS-FM on Monday from Noon to 1:00pm.







