Father To Son Indie Music Show

Saturday April 8, 2023 @ 12:00 Noon

Kitchener/Waterloo’s Indie Music Show

All music played on Father To Son comes from CD submissions sent to CKMS and is 100% Indie

Today we are enjoying the music from all over Canada, here is the set list…

Thank you for listening,

Gary and Ben

  1. We Don’t Really See – Act of Nature
  2. Birds That Prey – The Dirty Beat
  3. Dragonfall – Balrogath
  4. Down By The River – Brian Paul DG
  5. In The Land Of Standing Water – Jay Pollman
  6. Big Man – Zuffalo
  7. Let The Season Of Fear Be Over Soon – Mythmaking

