Father To Son Indie Music Show

Saturday April 8, 2023 @ 12:00 Noon
Kitchener/Waterloo’s Indie Music Show
All music played on Father To Son comes from CD submissions sent to CKMS and is 100% Indie
Today we are enjoying the music from all over Canada, here is the set list…
Thank you for listening,
Gary and Ben
- We Don’t Really See – Act of Nature
- Birds That Prey – The Dirty Beat
- Dragonfall – Balrogath
- Down By The River – Brian Paul DG
- In The Land Of Standing Water – Jay Pollman
- Big Man – Zuffalo
- Let The Season Of Fear Be Over Soon – Mythmaking