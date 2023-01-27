The “Father To Son” Show

Saturday January 28, 2023 @ 12 Noon

Please join us for our first Indie Show!

(All songs are chosen from music sent into the radio station)

Song List...

You Look Good in Yellow – Moira and Claire (Nova Scotia)

Death is an Exhale – Mythmaking (Alberta)

Flowers Wild – Kyra and Tully (Ontario)

Run For Your Life – Jake Ian (Alberta)

Letter To My Son – Ken Dunn (Ontario)

Carve Your Name – Last Birds (Saskatchewan)

All You Never Wanted – The Sheveled (Alberta)

Pools of Light – Jessica Moss (Quebec)

Be there or be…………somewhere else!

Cheers!

Gary and Ben