The “Father To Son” Show

Saturday January 28, 2023 @ 12 Noon
Please join us for our first Indie Show!
(All songs are chosen from music sent into the radio station)
Song List...
You Look Good in Yellow – Moira and Claire (Nova Scotia)
Death is an Exhale – Mythmaking (Alberta)
Flowers Wild – Kyra and Tully (Ontario)
Run For Your Life – Jake Ian (Alberta)
Letter To My Son – Ken Dunn (Ontario)
Carve Your Name – Last Birds (Saskatchewan)
All You Never Wanted – The Sheveled (Alberta)
Pools of Light – Jessica Moss (Quebec)
Be there or be…………somewhere else!
Cheers!
Gary and Ben