CKMS Community Connections for 17 July 2023: KWCon Music; Mark Higgins of Canada’s Teen Jam

Show Notes

Canada's Teen Jam | Where the music begins (bright orange letters as though stardust on a black background; the CTJ letters are so large in comparison to the rest that CTJ is all you see from a distance)
Canada’s Teen Jam

Today we’re playing lots of KW Content: Music by musicians from Waterloo Region. Then we speak with Mark Higgins, the promoter/producer/impressario for Canada’s Teen Jam.

The interview starts at 38m16s.

Online:

Upcoming Events

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-07-17-episode133-KWCon-Music-Mark-Higgins-from-Canadas-Teen-Jam.mp3 (49 MB, 53m58s, episode 133)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m47s Promised Land (a reverse colour solarized image of a woman with long hair blowing in the wind, wearing a flowing sari, and pointing ahead of her. One breast is uncovered)
(single) 		No Service
6m29s My Happy Place My Happy Place | Cameron Oakland (Cameron Oakland sitting in a field, backlit by the sun, petting two large dogs)
(single) 		Cameron Oakland
9m41s Living With Your Memory Natalia Valencia (a woman with long dark hair and a big smile, wearing headphones sitting at a microphone and playing guitar)
CKMS Community Connections Live, On-Air, In-Studio Performance 		Natalia Valencia
14m27s Any Other Way Any Other Way | Clarissa Diokno (Clarissa Diokno, a woman with long black hair wearing a red blouse stands in front of a pink backdrop)
Any Other Way 		Clarissa Diokno
17m28s Liquor (Paige Warner, a woman with long curly blonde hair sitting in front of white venetian blinds at the bottom right corner of the picture with her head resting on her hands which are on her knees. The photo is multiple exposure, showing faint outlines of Paige lowering her head to her hands. There is a small pile of clothes or blankets beside her)
Stockholm Syndrome 		Paige Warner
21m02s Steel Rail Blues Foul Weather Friends | Onion Honey (illustration of a snail on a mushroom, a mouse, and two frogs, all sheltering from the rain under a leaf)
Foul Weather Friends 		Onion Honey
25m07s The Last Two Years Carla Muller | The Last Two Years (a campfire blazes white-hot at the right, in the unfocused background twilight has made the sky dark blue and the ground black, with patches of water reflecting the sky)
The Last Two Years 		Carla Muller
28m14s My Love To You My Love To You (handwriting on an airmail envelope lying on a red background)
(single) 		Space Kitchen
31m56s A Song Is Born Piano Carousel | Tim McInnes (white letters over a photo of a carousel with a carousel horse facing right, prominently in the foreground)
(singles) 		Tim McInnes
34m49s Piano Carousel
38m16s Mark Higgins tells us about Canada’s Teen Jam: A program of musical discoveries for teens with dreams, the next generation of superstars. The mission is to take this across Ontario and Canada. Many teens have sports and other programs but teens with musical talent have nothing. Mark is not releasing the names of the performers yet, that will be revealed on Saturday. Bob offers to bring the performers into the studio for an interview and a Live, On-Air, In-Studio performance! Mark is impressed with the professionalism and demeanor of the performers. Canada’s Teen Jam launched in January, and is now starting the tour to get the performers into other festivals and showcases. Kitchener is the first stop. Canada’s Teen Jam goes from 3pm to 5pm, followed by the Wayback Festival performers. Mark appreciates the irony: Canada’s newest performers followed by Canada’s superstar rock performers. Mark has had a lot of experience promoting and producing performers, notably The Tragically Hip at Bobcageon, which was filmed for a documentary. Covid has affected the start of CTJ, everyone is catching up from the performances that were missed.
53m04s Bob gives the end credits.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community ConnectionsSee all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 17 July 2023

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

