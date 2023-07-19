CKMS Community Connections for 17 July 2023: KWCon Music; Mark Higgins of Canada’s Teen Jam

Show Notes
Today we’re playing lots of KW Content: Music by musicians from Waterloo Region. Then we speak with Mark Higgins, the promoter/producer/impressario for Canada’s Teen Jam.
The interview starts at 38m16s.
Online:
- Website: https://www.canadasteenjam.com/
- Instagram: @canadasteenjam | Instagram
- TikTok: Canada’s Teen Jam | (@canadasteenjam) | TikTok
- E-mail: canadasteenjam@gmail.com
Upcoming Events
-
Canada’s Teen Jam at the Wayback Festival
- When: 3:00pm to 5:00pm, Saturday 22 July 2023
- Where: Carl Zehr Square, Kitchener City hall
- Location: 200 King Street West, Kitchener Map
- Website: https://www.kitchener.ca/en/arts-culture-and-events/wayback-festival.aspx
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-07-17-episode133-KWCon-Music-Mark-Higgins-from-Canadas-Teen-Jam.mp3 (49 MB, 53m58s, episode 133)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m47s
|Promised Land
|
(single)
|No Service
|6m29s
|My Happy Place
|
(single)
|Cameron Oakland
|9m41s
|Living With Your Memory
|
CKMS Community Connections Live, On-Air, In-Studio Performance
|Natalia Valencia
|14m27s
|Any Other Way
|
Any Other Way
|Clarissa Diokno
|17m28s
|Liquor
|
Stockholm Syndrome
|Paige Warner
|21m02s
|Steel Rail Blues
|
Foul Weather Friends
|Onion Honey
|25m07s
|The Last Two Years
|
The Last Two Years
|Carla Muller
|28m14s
|My Love To You
|
(single)
|Space Kitchen
|31m56s
|A Song Is Born
|
(singles)
|Tim McInnes
|34m49s
|Piano Carousel
|38m16s
|Mark Higgins tells us about Canada’s Teen Jam: A program of musical discoveries for teens with dreams, the next generation of superstars. The mission is to take this across Ontario and Canada. Many teens have sports and other programs but teens with musical talent have nothing. Mark is not releasing the names of the performers yet, that will be revealed on Saturday. Bob offers to bring the performers into the studio for an interview and a Live, On-Air, In-Studio performance! Mark is impressed with the professionalism and demeanor of the performers. Canada’s Teen Jam launched in January, and is now starting the tour to get the performers into other festivals and showcases. Kitchener is the first stop. Canada’s Teen Jam goes from 3pm to 5pm, followed by the Wayback Festival performers. Mark appreciates the irony: Canada’s newest performers followed by Canada’s superstar rock performers. Mark has had a lot of experience promoting and producing performers, notably The Tragically Hip at Bobcageon, which was filmed for a documentary. Covid has affected the start of CTJ, everyone is catching up from the performances that were missed.
|53m04s
|Bob gives the end credits.
Bonus Video
YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 17 July 2023
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.