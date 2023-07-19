CKMS Community Connections for 17 July 2023: KWCon Music; Mark Higgins of Canada’s Teen Jam

Show Notes



Today we’re playing lots of KW Content: Music by musicians from Waterloo Region. Then we speak with Mark Higgins, the promoter/producer/impressario for Canada’s Teen Jam.

The interview starts at 38m16s.

Online:



Upcoming Events



Canada’s Teen Jam at the Wayback Festival

When : 3:00pm to 5:00pm, Saturday 22 July 2023 Where : Carl Zehr Square, Kitchener City hall Location : 200 King Street West, Kitchener Map Website : https://www.kitchener.ca/en/arts-culture-and-events/wayback-festival.aspx



Podcast



Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-07-17-episode133-KWCon-Music-Mark-Higgins-from-Canadas-Teen-Jam.mp3 (49 MB, 53m58s, episode 133)

Index



CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video



YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 17 July 2023

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.