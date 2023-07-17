CKMS Community Connections for 5 June 2023 with Natalia Valencia

Show Notes
Natalia Valencia joins Bob Jonkman in the studio for a Live, On-Air, In-Studio performance!
The interview starts at 3m27s.
Online:
- Instagram: @nataliavalenciamusic | Instagram
- Facebook: Natalia Valencia | Facebook
- YouTube: Natalia Valencia | YouTube
- TikTok: Natalia Valencia | (@nataliavalenciamusic) | TikTok
- Spotify: Natalia Valencia | Spotify
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-06-05-episode129-Natalia-Valencia.mp3 (50 MB, 54m53s, episode 129)
Index
Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio are now available! Right-click on a linked track title to download!
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m43s
|Saturday Night
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Natalia Valencia
|3m27s
|Introducing Natalia Valencia and Saturday Night. Talking about Natalia’s start as a musician, and the process of writing Saturday Night. How Natalia met her producer, Trevor. Natalia tells us about her upcoming EP and the concept behind it. Natalia introduces the next song.
|12m30s
|Finding My Wings
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Natalia Valencia
|15m40s
|Talking about pre-show nerves; Natalia’s live performances, going to University of Waterloo, getting a Master’s degree in Social Work in Social Policy. Finding the time to write music, playing at open-mic venues, commercial venues. Playing for Sofar Sounds, secret performances in people’s homes. Talking about the production of the recordings, and the new songs coming up. Does a producer who contributes to background music get a writing credit? No, only the person writing the lyrics and music is the songwriter, background music writers get a producer credit. Natalia introduces My Kind of Paradise.
|26m07s
|My Kind of Paradise
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Natalia Valencia
|29m13s
|Discussing the feel of My Kind of Paradise. Natalia tells us how she writes music. Lyrics first, or music? For Natalia, it’s lyrics first. Natalia also plays ukelele, and is learning piano. Natalia has not yet written Christmas music or other festive music, but she does covers of other people’s music. Talking about Natalia’s inspirations, and the genre of her music. She’s just been introduced to heavy metal, and is learning to appreciate it. Introducing Living With Your Memory
|42m40s
|Living With Your Memory
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Natalia Valencia
|46m34s
|Bob listened to the lyrics, found it very sad, but could be a favourite. Playing different venues, concert gigs or background music. Talking about nerves again. Natalia goes back to the studio in a few weeks, every night for a whole week. Natalia’s a perfectionist, will do 40 or 50 takes for song. Any live gigs? Natalia has just got her busker’s license, will be playing on the streets and in the subways of Toronto.
|53m25s
|Bob gives the closing credits.
|54m05s
|Friend of a Friend (partial)
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Natalia Valencia
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!
See all CKMS Community Connections shows!
Bonus Video
YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 5 June 2023
Extra Bonus Video!
@nataliavalenciamusic
This was such a lovely surprise!???? #newmusic #musiciansoftiktok #reaction #radio #fy #fyp
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nataliavalenciamusic/video/7239749086616833285
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.