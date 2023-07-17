CKMS Community Connections for 5 June 2023 with Natalia Valencia

Show Notes



Natalia Valencia joins Bob Jonkman in the studio for a Live, On-Air, In-Studio performance!

The interview starts at 3m27s.

Online:



Podcast



Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-06-05-episode129-Natalia-Valencia.mp3 (50 MB, 54m53s, episode 129)

Index



Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio are now available! Right-click on a linked track title to download!

Time Title Album Artist 0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd 0m43s Saturday Night

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Natalia Valencia 3m27s Introducing Natalia Valencia and Saturday Night. Talking about Natalia’s start as a musician, and the process of writing Saturday Night. How Natalia met her producer, Trevor. Natalia tells us about her upcoming EP and the concept behind it. Natalia introduces the next song. 12m30s Finding My Wings

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Natalia Valencia 15m40s Talking about pre-show nerves; Natalia’s live performances, going to University of Waterloo, getting a Master’s degree in Social Work in Social Policy. Finding the time to write music, playing at open-mic venues, commercial venues. Playing for Sofar Sounds, secret performances in people’s homes. Talking about the production of the recordings, and the new songs coming up. Does a producer who contributes to background music get a writing credit? No, only the person writing the lyrics and music is the songwriter, background music writers get a producer credit. Natalia introduces My Kind of Paradise. 26m07s My Kind of Paradise

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Natalia Valencia 29m13s Discussing the feel of My Kind of Paradise. Natalia tells us how she writes music. Lyrics first, or music? For Natalia, it’s lyrics first. Natalia also plays ukelele, and is learning piano. Natalia has not yet written Christmas music or other festive music, but she does covers of other people’s music. Talking about Natalia’s inspirations, and the genre of her music. She’s just been introduced to heavy metal, and is learning to appreciate it. Introducing Living With Your Memory 42m40s Living With Your Memory

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Natalia Valencia 46m34s Bob listened to the lyrics, found it very sad, but could be a favourite. Playing different venues, concert gigs or background music. Talking about nerves again. Natalia goes back to the studio in a few weeks, every night for a whole week. Natalia’s a perfectionist, will do 40 or 50 takes for song. Any live gigs? Natalia has just got her busker’s license, will be playing on the streets and in the subways of Toronto. 53m25s Bob gives the closing credits. 54m05s Friend of a Friend (partial)

Live, On-Air, In-Studio Natalia Valencia

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video



YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 5 June 2023

Extra Bonus Video!

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nataliavalenciamusic/video/7239749086616833285

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.