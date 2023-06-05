Radio Nowhere Episode 13, 6/4/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere230604Episode13.mp3, 59m01s, 81 MBytes
|Come Together
|The Beatles
|Little Red Book
|Love
|Cecom
|Baba Zula
|Comin’ Home
|Delaney and Bonnie and Friends
|Pushin’ Too Hard
|The Seeds
|Voodoo Child
|Angelique Kidjo, Buddy Guy & Vernon Reid
|Soul Sauce (Guacha Guaro)
|Cal Tjader
|Travellin’ in the Dark (to E.M.P.)
|Mountain
|Ice Cream Cakes
|Jeff Beck Group
|Paper Sun
|Traffic
|Pressed Rat and Warthog
|Cream
|Sisyphus
|Andrew Bird
|Comin’ Into Los Angeles
|Arlo Guthrie
|Tell Her No
|The Zombies
|Begging You
|Ronnie Whitehead
|Who’ll Stop the Rain?
|Creedence Clearwater Revival