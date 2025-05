FRANKIE’s Sonic Snack Bar

weird noise. good taste. open late.

A late-night mix of offbeat alt, darkwave, post-punk, and indie deep cuts. Strange sounds, served fresh — welcome to FRANKIE’S Sonic Snack Bar.

FRANKIE’s Sonic Snack Bar is hosted by FRANKIE FLOWERS and airs on CKMS-FM on Saturday from 9:00pm to 10:00pm.