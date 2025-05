New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #78

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

The Cravens Strangers to the Truth Rock No Turbo Broke & Ugly Metal NSFR CanCon Nils Lassen Fingerprints Rock No Pyahzgoshia Tacet Speech – Single Classical No Debenton Clouds Like Cinder Blocks – Single Jazz No Merman Play – Single Pop CanCon Yan Zed Last Kiss – Single Country CanCon Yan Zed The Letter – Single Country CanCon Coast Town Maybe – Single Pop features Maddie Holden & Griffin Noriega CanCon/KWCon Vivienne Wilder Terrible Human Rock CanCon Rachella Wred Leave the Light On Folk CanCon The Rabbit Council Stars – Single Folk No The Fixations The Fixations Are Who You Thought They Were Rock Tracks 1, 4, 6-9 are explicit No ThatSister HeartOut – Single Pop CanCon ThatSister So Lovely – Single Pop CanCon ThatSister Known As True – Single Pop CanCon Paulina Morgan Pilot Light – Single Folk CanCon Culture School Cloud Castle Electronic No Robert Humber threnody for rocking chair Ambient CanCon Hey, Wow Shirley a la banque Rock CanCon Commonsur Commonsur Pop No Yuu Udagawa Golden Glow – EP Electronic No Julia Mestre Maravilhosamente Bem Pop No The Feels Strange Remixes – EP Rock CanCon Max Walker Chronostasis Jazz No Midnight Channel Alien Love Song – Single Jazz CanCon Joshua Joyce A Tender & Violent Nature Folk CanCon Norasea Forager – EP Electronic CanCon Matias Roden Please – Single Pop CanCon The Lightning Struck Century Storm Rock CanCon Kari Lyn Heavy Weight – Single Folk CanCon Sourwood On the Road – Single Folk CanCon/KWCon Her Motives Are Silent Love Muse Part One Electronic CanCon Mike Legere Kid Martyr for Science – Single Rock Radio Edit Available CanCon Don Glori Paper Can’t Wrap Fire Jazz No Nayla Savannah Be Free R&B Tracks 1,2,5,7,9 are explicit No Nayla Savannah Big Brother – Single R&B No Nayla Savannah Brown Sugar Boba – Single R&B No Nayla Savannah Heartbreak Mode – Single R&B No Nayla Savannah Loose Ends – Single R&B No Nayla Savannah Moonlight – Single R&B No Nayla Savannah Safe Space – Single R&B No Nayla Savannah Section – Single R&B No Leon Blanchard & the Tiny Giants Astronaut – Single Rock No Sean Bienhaus It’s Okay – Single Alternative CanCon SITH’ARI Before the Dawn – EP Metal No Various Artists On the Road – Wemotaci Traditional CanCon Ann Sweeten Still New Age No Beachside Talks Sign – Single Rock No Edmund Bull I Miss Her Very Much – Single Pop No Julia Nataly Turn Around – Single Religious CanCon Keldamuzik Work – Single Pop NSFR No Keldamuzik Magic – Single Pop NSFR No Duane MacPherson Wolfe We Are Canadian – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Duane MacPherson Wolfe Position of Power – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon Ben Sinclair Lauren – Single Rock CanCon Skydiggers Dreams and Second Chances Rock CanCon Mike Trask BEET Folk CanCon YME Game Boy – Single Pop / Electronic No Tavare Too Small to be High Rock No Sharon Marie White Colour of a Heartache – Single Country CanCon Sharon Marie White Lucky in Love – Single Country CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Joshua Banks – Agila

Joaquin Nunez & Habana Safari – Rumba De Solar

Midnight Channel – Alien Love Song

Max Walker – Mammatus

Michael Sarian – Straight Trash (Radio Edit)

Spirit ‘N’ Jazz – 6am

Debenton – Clouds Like Cinder Blocks

Coast Town – Maybe (feat. Maddie Holden, Griffin Noriega)

Sourwood – On the Road

Duane MacPherson Wolfe – Position of Power

The Rabbit Council – Stars

Yan Zed – Around the Campfire

Paulina Morgan – Pilot Light

Rachella Wred – Fruity Fingers

Joshua Joyce – Typeface Fever

Turbo – P*ssjugs

Bilocate – Resurgence

Penny & the Pits – Headcrusher

Moone – Rockstar Mum

Vivienne Wilder – S*x Machine

The Lightning Struck – What’s for Dinner

Ben Sinclair – Lauren

Merman – Play

Nayla Savannah – lil bop

Keldamuzik – Work

Yuu Udagawa – Velvet City

Culture School – SodaHub

Norasea – Forager

Her Motives Are Silent – Celestial

YME – Game Boy

Commonsur – The Walk

Julia Mestre – Canto da Sereia

See y’all next time!