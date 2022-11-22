From the Void #21 November 22 2022

Welcome to Episode 21 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Most of what I’m playing tonight will focus on the Rock in Opposition movement.

Tonight will feature Mike Patton as always, Debile Menthol, The Book of Knots, Estradasphere, The Residents, Weirdorje, Eskaton, The Thinking Plague and the Free Salamander Exabit.

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

