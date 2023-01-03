From the Void #27 – January 3rd 2023

Welcome to Episode 27 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight will feature Mike Patton, Electric Wurms, The Octopus Project, TABACCO, Black Moth Super Rainbow, Modest Mouse, Talkdemonic, Oxbow, St Paul and the Broken Bones….Deaf by Design

ALSO!!! I released a new album. The Carnival Creepshow! Spotify, You Tube and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!