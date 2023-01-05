CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 30 December 2022 with Kevin Thomason and Henriette Thompson of Stop Bill 23

Show Notes

Developer Fees Go Down. | Taxes Go Up. | Stop Bill 23

Stop Bill 23 | Experts say Bill 23 Does More Harm for Affordable Housing than Good

More Money for Developers | Stop Bill 23

No More Urban Sprawl | Stop Bill 23

No Protection for Renters | Stop Bill 23

Protect Our Farmland | Stop Bill 23

Jeff Stager talks to Kevin Thomason and Henriette Thompson, who organize a number of community groups to stop Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022.

The interview starts at 6m07s.

Online:

Kevin Thomason
Henriette Thompson
Environmental Defence
Hold The Line

Stop Bill 23 | Protect Our Water Save Our Wetlands | Stop Bill 23 We Care If Our Houses Flood | Stop Bill 23 Stop Bill 23 | We Have The Right to Protect Our Communities We Will Not Sell Conservation Lands | Stop Bill 23

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-12-30-episode107.mp3 (55.7 MB, 57m59s, episode 107)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
0m25s Jeff Stager introduces Kevin Thomason and Henriette Thompson, and the first piece of music.
1m56s You’ve Got To Run (Spirit Of The Wind) Buffy Sainte-Marie | Medicine Songs (Bubby Sainte-Marie with eyes closed, holding a mic in her right hand, and with her left arm outstretched towards the viewer)
Medicine Songs		 Buffy Sainte-Marie and Tanya Tagaq
5m36s Public Service Announcement: Hands Off the Greenbelt
6m07s Henriette talks about seeing Buffy Sainte-Marie in concert. Getting to know Henriette and Kevin. Introducing the next song.
10m07s Ontario’s Greenbelt – The Full Story (two men wearing hats standing in a field)
(YouTube)		 Stuart Davis
10m57s Public Service Announcements: Doug Ford is forcing unsustainable urban sprawl on municipalities.
11m27s Thanks to listeners at CFRU-FM in Guelph! The concerns of youth with climate change. Henriette tells how she got involved in social and economic justice. The organizations in Waterloo Region involved in climate justice: Faith groups, a group to write letters to the editor, there’s an e-newsletter that goes to over 100 members, TransformWR workshops and webinars, and Bill-23 rallies. And Henriette still has time for other interests like music! Introducing the next song, in recognition of climate anxiety affecting all ages.
18m55s Like The Weather 10000 Maniacs | Like The Weather (black and white photo of a person holding a bow, shooting an arrow into the air)
In My Tribe		 10,000 Maniacs
22m49s Public Service Announcement: Doug Ford is threatening to override our sustainable Regional official plan.
23m20s Kevin gives his background, how he got involved in environmental justice. How Waterloo Region set up its own environmental protections. Kevin helped set up a greenbelt area in Europe, from Finland to Bulgaria. Now the provincial goverment is coming to take away Waterloo Region’s protections. Kevin still has time to raise his children in the outdoors. Kevin introduces the next song.
29m34s Escarpment Blues Sarah Harmer | I'm A Mountain (illustration of a picture of a mountain hanging on a wall beside a door above a red chair)
I’m A Mountain		 Sarah Harmer
33m28s Kevin has seen Sarah Harmer in concert, Henriette hasn’t, but loves her music. Jeff introduces the next PSA.
35m28s Public Service Announcement: Despite our unique global success…
35m58s Henriette explains how these PSAs address the issues in fighting Bill 23 in three ways: 1) There are real-world effects of political decisions, eg. housing shortages. 2) These real-world effects are not just affecting people, but creatures and whole ecosystems. Bill 23 is undoing the work that has been done to see how interconnected we really are. 3) Bill 23 is undermining trust in government and politicians. Without trust the fabric of society comes apart. Kevin says over 41 individuals and community groups provided funding for producing the PSAs. Fighting Bill 23 has brought together groups that have never worked together before, that were at odds with each other over other issues. The previous PSA was specific to Waterloo Region like our Regional Plan, a bold document which has set the tone for the entire region. It has done things that were rarely done before, eg. the Blue Box program, the LRT, the Countryside Line. Other areas like Hamilton are now emulating our success, eg. the LRT and stopping urban sprawl. Our plans were unanimously supported by the Region’s municipalities, but the province just overrode that by requiring growth on farmland and the Greenbelt. Henriette acknowledges the support of the Small Change Fund, how it has enabled their group to communicate broadly and deeply about important matters. Kevin says we’re lucky to live in this community with groups to bring their resources together: Kevin’s environmental contacts, Henriette’s faith-based groups, Jeff’s agricultural people. The entire community needs to be involved, there are opportunities for everyone, eg. submitting comments on the Environmental Registry of Ontario to give suggestions indicate concerns. Some consultations are getting tens of thousands of comments from people across the province, almost unanimously opposing these plans. Henriette says Indigenous leaders are saying that the provice has not exercised its duty to consult with First Nations. She finds it inconceivable that governments can trample over people’s rights. Kevin is disturbed by the lack of response — protests are held in front of empty offices, where the politicians and staff have been told to not come in to work to avoid the protests. Henriette introduces the next song, which provides hope that another world is possible.
47m43s What A Wonderful World What A Wonderful World | Louis Armstrong
(single)		 Louis Armstrong
49m58s Public Service Announcement: Doug Ford has just used his majority to force Bill 23 into law.
50m30s Kevin brings a positive message, other countries are making good environmental decisions. Henriette gives tribute to the young environmental leaders, Indigenous leaders, and land defenders from East Africa, and partners from Kairos who spoke at COP27 and the biodiversity event in Montréal. Henriette stongly encourages everyone who has been hesitating to get involved to do it now: Write your MPP, write a letter to the editor, submit a comment to the Ontario Environmental Registry. Do it now. Contact, reach out, learn, and get involved. Don’t delay.
53m15s If A Tree Falls Bruce Cockburn - Big Circumstance (Bruce Cockburn sitting on a stool between two green stripes)
Big Circumstance		 Bruce Cockburn
54m36s Henriette and Kevin tell us what they will be doing in the next two hours, two days, two weeks, two months, and two years, Jeff says goodbye, and the end credits play.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

