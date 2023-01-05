CKMS Community Connections for 30 December 2022 with Kevin Thomason and Henriette Thompson of Stop Bill 23

Show Notes
Jeff Stager talks to Kevin Thomason and Henriette Thompson, who organize a number of community groups to stop Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022.
The interview starts at 6m07s.
Online:
Kevin Thomason
- Twitter: @kthomason | Twitter
- Facebook: Kevin Thomason | Facebook
- Instagram: @thomason804 | Instagram
Henriette Thompson
- Facebook: Henriette Thompson | Facebook
Environmental Defence
- Hands Off The Green Belt: https://environmentaldefence.ca/handsoffthegreenbelt/
- Twitter: @envirodefence | Twitter
- Facebook: Environmental Defence Canada | Facebook
- Instagram: @envirodefence | Instagram
- E-mail: info@environmentaldefence.ca
- Phone: +1‑877‑399‑2333
Hold The Line
- Website: https://www.holdthelinewr.org/
- Twitter: @holdthelineWR | Twitter
- Facebook: Hold The Line | Facebook
- Instagram: @holdthelinewr | Instagram
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-12-30-episode107.mp3 (55.7 MB, 57m59s, episode 107)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m25s
|Jeff Stager introduces Kevin Thomason and Henriette Thompson, and the first piece of music.
|1m56s
|You’ve Got To Run (Spirit Of The Wind)
|
Medicine Songs
|Buffy Sainte-Marie and Tanya Tagaq
|5m36s
|Public Service Announcement: Hands Off the Greenbelt
|6m07s
|Henriette talks about seeing Buffy Sainte-Marie in concert. Getting to know Henriette and Kevin. Introducing the next song.
|10m07s
|Ontario’s Greenbelt – The Full Story
|
(YouTube)
|Stuart Davis
|10m57s
|Public Service Announcements: Doug Ford is forcing unsustainable urban sprawl on municipalities.
|11m27s
|Thanks to listeners at CFRU-FM in Guelph! The concerns of youth with climate change. Henriette tells how she got involved in social and economic justice. The organizations in Waterloo Region involved in climate justice: Faith groups, a group to write letters to the editor, there’s an e-newsletter that goes to over 100 members, TransformWR workshops and webinars, and Bill-23 rallies. And Henriette still has time for other interests like music! Introducing the next song, in recognition of climate anxiety affecting all ages.
|18m55s
|Like The Weather
|
In My Tribe
|10,000 Maniacs
|22m49s
|Public Service Announcement: Doug Ford is threatening to override our sustainable Regional official plan.
|23m20s
|Kevin gives his background, how he got involved in environmental justice. How Waterloo Region set up its own environmental protections. Kevin helped set up a greenbelt area in Europe, from Finland to Bulgaria. Now the provincial goverment is coming to take away Waterloo Region’s protections. Kevin still has time to raise his children in the outdoors. Kevin introduces the next song.
|29m34s
|Escarpment Blues
|
I’m A Mountain
|Sarah Harmer
|33m28s
|Kevin has seen Sarah Harmer in concert, Henriette hasn’t, but loves her music. Jeff introduces the next PSA.
|35m28s
|Public Service Announcement: Despite our unique global success…
|35m58s
|Henriette explains how these PSAs address the issues in fighting Bill 23 in three ways: 1) There are real-world effects of political decisions, eg. housing shortages. 2) These real-world effects are not just affecting people, but creatures and whole ecosystems. Bill 23 is undoing the work that has been done to see how interconnected we really are. 3) Bill 23 is undermining trust in government and politicians. Without trust the fabric of society comes apart. Kevin says over 41 individuals and community groups provided funding for producing the PSAs. Fighting Bill 23 has brought together groups that have never worked together before, that were at odds with each other over other issues. The previous PSA was specific to Waterloo Region like our Regional Plan, a bold document which has set the tone for the entire region. It has done things that were rarely done before, eg. the Blue Box program, the LRT, the Countryside Line. Other areas like Hamilton are now emulating our success, eg. the LRT and stopping urban sprawl. Our plans were unanimously supported by the Region’s municipalities, but the province just overrode that by requiring growth on farmland and the Greenbelt. Henriette acknowledges the support of the Small Change Fund, how it has enabled their group to communicate broadly and deeply about important matters. Kevin says we’re lucky to live in this community with groups to bring their resources together: Kevin’s environmental contacts, Henriette’s faith-based groups, Jeff’s agricultural people. The entire community needs to be involved, there are opportunities for everyone, eg. submitting comments on the Environmental Registry of Ontario to give suggestions indicate concerns. Some consultations are getting tens of thousands of comments from people across the province, almost unanimously opposing these plans. Henriette says Indigenous leaders are saying that the provice has not exercised its duty to consult with First Nations. She finds it inconceivable that governments can trample over people’s rights. Kevin is disturbed by the lack of response — protests are held in front of empty offices, where the politicians and staff have been told to not come in to work to avoid the protests. Henriette introduces the next song, which provides hope that another world is possible.
|47m43s
|What A Wonderful World
|
(single)
|Louis Armstrong
|49m58s
|Public Service Announcement: Doug Ford has just used his majority to force Bill 23 into law.
|50m30s
|Kevin brings a positive message, other countries are making good environmental decisions. Henriette gives tribute to the young environmental leaders, Indigenous leaders, and land defenders from East Africa, and partners from Kairos who spoke at COP27 and the biodiversity event in Montréal. Henriette stongly encourages everyone who has been hesitating to get involved to do it now: Write your MPP, write a letter to the editor, submit a comment to the Ontario Environmental Registry. Do it now. Contact, reach out, learn, and get involved. Don’t delay.
|53m15s
|If A Tree Falls
|
Big Circumstance
|Bruce Cockburn
|54m36s
|Henriette and Kevin tell us what they will be doing in the next two hours, two days, two weeks, two months, and two years, Jeff says goodbye, and the end credits play.
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!
See all CKMS Community Connections shows!
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.