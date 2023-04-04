From the Void #40 April 4th

Welcome to Episode #40 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show
Tonight will feature Part 2 of Peri Urban. It will also feature Peri and I discussing his songs before and after listening.
Get Peri’s music here https://periurban.bandcamp.com/ and watch here https://www.youtube.com/@periurban
Melt with us in the Void this week…
ALSO!!! I released a new album. Everything, Vol. 3 Spotify, You Tube and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!
Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing
My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music
See you in the Void!