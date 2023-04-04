Klausterfokken, Shows

Klausterfokken Playlist for April 3rd, 2023, 10pm-Midnight ET

Artist – Song Title
Figure – Dubstep Fight Club
Haken – Sempiternal Beings
Stomb – Meta Art
The Mars Volta – Blank Condolences (acoustic)
Sleep Token – Vore
Soilwork – Electric Again
Two Fingers & Amon Tobin – You Ain’t Down
Infinite Replay – Fiends
The Contortionist – The Parable
Opiuo & Vorso – Apocalypse Honey
Nothing More – Ripping Me Apart
The Mars Volta – Palm Full of Crux (acoustic)
Matthew Dear – Modafinil Blues
Nothing More – Face It
HOST – A Troubled Mind
Haywyre – Sculpted
Devin Townsend – Celestial Signals
Ne Obliviscaris – Suspyre
Infinite Replay – Decades

