CKMS Community Connections for 3 April 2023 with Lily Braendle and Gabby Martindale of Browns Battle of the Bands

Show Notes

CKMS 102.7 FM and Beavertails Pastry | presents Browns Battle of the Bands | Maxwell's Concerts & Events | 05 April 2023 7:30pm Doors open at 7:00pm | Buy tickets at: https://bit.ly/brownsbattletickets | Matina's Gun (Country Rock) | Percocet Blonde (Rock) | 78 North (Rock) | Turning Corners (Rock) | Small Town Strip Club (Rock) | All proceeds go to Youth Creativity Fund
The Bands

The Organizations

Browns Battle of the Bands

Business & Education Partnership of Waterloo Region (illustration of two wayfinding signs, one blue pointing left above one green pointing right, both on a tilted post)
Business and Education Partnership of Waterloo Region (BEPWR)

The People

Lily Braendle

Gabby Martindale

Upcoming Events

3 thoughts on “CKMS Community Connections for 3 April 2023 with Lily Braendle and Gabby Martindale of Browns Battle of the Bands”

    1. Yes, the Browns Battle of the Bands is on 5 April 2023, but this episode of CKMS Community Connections was aired on 3 April 2023, hence the title for this post. Did we say the wrong event date on the air?

      –Bob.

      Reply

      1. Ah, I see what I did wrong – The Browns Battle of the Bands is on Wednesday 5 April 2023 at 7:00pm, not Thursday… I have fixed it in the show notes.

        –Bob.

        Reply

