CKMS Community Connections for 3 April 2023 with Lily Braendle and Gabby Martindale of Browns Battle of the Bands

Show Notes are in progress! Check this page later for updates!

Browns Battle of the Bands

When : Wednesday 5 April 2023 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm

: Wednesday 5 April 2023 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm Where : Maxwell’s Concerts and Events

: Maxwell’s Concerts and Events Location : Unit 2, 35 University Avenue East, Waterloo Map

: Unit 2, 35 University Avenue East, Waterloo Map Website: https://maxwellswaterloo.com/event/browns-battle-of-the-bands/

Podcast



Podcast coming soon!

Index



Index in progress, stay tuned!

Time Title Album Artist 0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

CKMS Community Connections Steve Todd

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video



YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 3 April 2023

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.