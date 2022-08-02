From the Void – Aug 2

Welcome to Episode 5 of From the Void

Tonight is going to be weird. Tonight is going to be all about the Rock in Opposition Movement. The music the industry was trying to hide from you. The music they thought you couldn’t handle. Henry Cow, Captain Beefheart, Art Zoyd….and Mike Patton.

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!