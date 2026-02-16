HYOS: Greenroom Radio with Ayola is a listening-focused music program centered on live, acoustic performances and carefully selected recordings. The show highlights original songs performed on guitar, with space for storytelling, reflection, and the creative process behind the music.

Each episode creates an intimate atmosphere, similar to a live session or rehearsal room, where songs are presented stripped back and with intention. While rooted in Afrosoul and contemporary acoustic songwriting, the program remains open to a wide range of influences that value musicianship, presence, and emotional clarity.

Greenroom Radio prioritizes deep listening over background sound, offering audiences a calm, engaging alternative to fast-paced playlists. The show occasionally features other emerging artists and recorded live sessions, creating a space for connection between performers, listeners, and the local music community.”.

HYOS: Greenroom Radio with Ayola is a Host Your Own Show special presentation hosted by Ayola and airs on CKMS-FM on Friday 20 February 2026 from 5:00pm to 5:30pm.