Radio Nowhere Episode 147 Det Live, 2/16/26

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/RadioNowhere260216Episode147Det.mp3, 59m43s, 82.0 MBytes

0:38 It’s Different For Girls Joe Jackson
4:14 Red Dress Jonatha Brooke
8:02 Your Day Will Come Cousteau
11:45 So Glad The Brothers Groove
16:59 Big Mama’s Door Alvin Youngblood & His Muscle Theory
22:24 Signs of Life Twinemen
29:10 Driveby Stars
32:36 Penitent Suzanne Vega
36:39 Something Happens Peter Case
39:21 Sleepy Maggie Mary Jane Lamond
44:36 Strayway Child Suite:Movement III – Journey Home Chris Collins
51:44 Feels Like Religion Thornetta Davis
55:38 Stand! Bobby Broom

