Radio Nowhere Episode 147 Det Live, 2/16/26

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/RadioNowhere260216Episode147Det.mp3, 59m43s, 82.0 MBytes
|0:38
|It’s Different For Girls
|Joe Jackson
|4:14
|Red Dress
|Jonatha Brooke
|8:02
|Your Day Will Come
|Cousteau
|11:45
|So Glad
|The Brothers Groove
|16:59
|Big Mama’s Door
|Alvin Youngblood & His Muscle Theory
|22:24
|Signs of Life
|Twinemen
|29:10
|Driveby
|Stars
|32:36
|Penitent
|Suzanne Vega
|36:39
|Something Happens
|Peter Case
|39:21
|Sleepy Maggie
|Mary Jane Lamond
|44:36
|Strayway Child Suite:Movement III – Journey Home
|Chris Collins
|51:44
|Feels Like Religion
|Thornetta Davis
|55:38
|Stand!
|Bobby Broom