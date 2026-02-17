Exploring AI Music

EXPLORING AI MUSIC – Feb 17, 2026

Playlist from Exploring AI Music_Feb 17, 2026

0:24 Blueroom, I Presume
7:17 Blue View
12:12 Observant Owl
16:09 Fell in Love with an Alien
19:50 Blues and Youz
24:10 Bloose and Choose
28:02 Blue Are You
32:49 Overt Undercover
36:49 Quiddity
41:34 Ready for Anything
45:32 Verity Vortex
48:57 Alphable
53:49 Lascia Che Sia

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://hello.citrus3.com:2020/public/gokazz

Write to me at GolenKazzian@gmail.com .

