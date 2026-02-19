The Clean Up Hour, Mix 358

What’s up, y’all? Even an 18 hour power outage couldn’t stop me from talking to y’all about Epstein and then dropping an eclectic mix of tunes.

Tracklist:

Billy Marchiafava – Stewart Little

French Montana & Max B – Ever Since U Left Me

Logic – It’s All Your Fault

Jill Scott & Too Short – BPOTY

Homeboy Sandman – Look Alive

A$AP Rocky & Doechii – Robbery

Belis – East Coast Baby

Sage the Gemini – Don’t You

Polyester the Saint – 5 Minutos

J. Cole – Golden Goose Freestyle

Bohagon, Playboy Tre, Goodfella, & Shortee – Hey **

IDK – Scary Merri

The Game, Conway the Machine, & Benny the Butcher – Brick by Brick

J. Cole – The Villest

Connie Roses – Afloat

The Alchemist – Time is Running Out

Budgie, Jesse James Solomon, & Jadasea – Sermon

Sanford Black – time and space interlude

XV – iPod

Julian Glander & Jack Corbett – Junk Removal

LAUSSE THE CAT – Midnight Hour

Lucy Camp – Someone Else In Our Bed (I Hate It)

Cal in Red – Boyfriend

Eyedlmode – Back to the Fog

Serengeti – from new one 2

Buck 65 – The Buggedest

Radioinactive – Our Souls

By Storm – Dead Weight

Terrace Martin – Community Research

Blu & Dead Records – DEAD

Shintaro Sakamoto – Ghost Town

See y’all next time!