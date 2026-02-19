The Clean Up Hour, Mix 358

What’s up, y’all? Even an 18 hour power outage couldn’t stop me from talking to y’all about Epstein and then dropping an eclectic mix of tunes.
Tracklist:
Billy Marchiafava – Stewart Little
French Montana & Max B – Ever Since U Left Me
Logic – It’s All Your Fault
Jill Scott & Too Short – BPOTY
Homeboy Sandman – Look Alive
A$AP Rocky & Doechii – Robbery
Belis – East Coast Baby
Sage the Gemini – Don’t You
Polyester the Saint – 5 Minutos
J. Cole – Golden Goose Freestyle
Bohagon, Playboy Tre, Goodfella, & Shortee – Hey **
IDK – Scary Merri
The Game, Conway the Machine, & Benny the Butcher – Brick by Brick
J. Cole – The Villest
Connie Roses – Afloat
The Alchemist – Time is Running Out
Budgie, Jesse James Solomon, & Jadasea – Sermon
Sanford Black – time and space interlude
XV – iPod
Julian Glander & Jack Corbett – Junk Removal
LAUSSE THE CAT – Midnight Hour
Lucy Camp – Someone Else In Our Bed (I Hate It)
Cal in Red – Boyfriend
Eyedlmode – Back to the Fog
Serengeti – from new one 2
Buck 65 – The Buggedest
Radioinactive – Our Souls
By Storm – Dead Weight
Terrace Martin – Community Research
Blu & Dead Records – DEAD
Shintaro Sakamoto – Ghost Town
See y’all next time!