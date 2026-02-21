Southwestern Ontario in the World with Gavin Breen on Regime Radio

Lucky world because our local TRI-City Gavin Breen has gone international! He is in Japan right now and you can catch him around Tokyo doing jam nights and shows. As well as this year’s Summer Sonic Tokyo with Tokyo Funk Machine. Listen to find out all the updates! Included in our session here are the songs: Bedrock, Jaqui Brown, (SKIT)ZO, Deserted, and a live version of Keeps Me Singin’ – Follow for updates via: Gavin.Breen_ on IG – GavinBreen.com website. It’s Gavin Breen baby!
Follow Yenny on IG via @yennyintheworld – email: yenniefer@radiowaterloo.ca