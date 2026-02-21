Shuffle Time #3 — February 21, 2026

No recording as of yet due to technical difficulties. Maybe for the best since I kept accidentally hitting the wrong button to turn the mic on when I wanted to talk lol. One of these days I’ll have a show where things go completely smoothly. At any rate, if I can still grab the recording once the technical issues are resolved, I’ll update this post.

I had rallying cries, beautifully restrained singing, spooky dance music, deep cuts and classics. Aside from the music, I chatted a little bit about the KW Symphony and recent movie releases.

Image is from Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, in theatres now. One song from here features in there (I won’t say which). Highly highly recommend seeing the movie while it’s still in theatres. A superficially Canadian movie I’ve ever seen, but it’s also a deeply and earnestly Canadian movie in how it’s filmed and funded. It plays fast and loose with copyright law and features footage that seems frankly impossible to have filmed. If you’ve never seen the show… Well, neither have I. See the movie anyway—it’s great.

