Synthetronic 80s – Episode #12 – 2026-02-21

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #12 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:40 Love For Sale (Dance Club Mix) Moltocarina 06:26 I Beg Your Pardon Kon Kan 10:23 Black Cars Gino Vannelli 13:25 Don’t You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds 17:40 Like A Virgin Madonna 21:12 Somebody’s Watching Me Rockwell 25:01 I Got You (Extended Version) Split Enz 30:45 Kiss Me (1983 Mix) Steven “Tin Tin” Duffy 37:51 On The Beam Space Monkey 41:22 I Just Wanna Spend Some Time With You (Extended Version) Sinitta 48:02 [spoken interlude] 54:07 Sleepwalking (Instrumental Version) Canton

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

Subscribe to the podcast!