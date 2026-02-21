Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #12 – 2026-02-21

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #12 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:40 Love For Sale (Dance Club Mix) Moltocarina
06:26 I Beg Your Pardon Kon Kan
10:23 Black Cars Gino Vannelli
13:25 Don’t You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds
17:40 Like A Virgin Madonna
21:12 Somebody’s Watching Me Rockwell
25:01 I Got You (Extended Version) Split Enz
30:45 Kiss Me (1983 Mix) Steven “Tin Tin” Duffy
37:51 On The Beam Space Monkey
41:22 I Just Wanna Spend Some Time With You (Extended Version) Sinitta
48:02 [spoken interlude]
54:07 Sleepwalking (Instrumental Version) Canton

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.

