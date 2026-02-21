Synthetronic 80s – Episode #12 – 2026-02-21

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #12 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:40
|Love For Sale (Dance Club Mix)
|Moltocarina
|06:26
|I Beg Your Pardon
|Kon Kan
|10:23
|Black Cars
|Gino Vannelli
|13:25
|Don’t You (Forget About Me)
|Simple Minds
|17:40
|Like A Virgin
|Madonna
|21:12
|Somebody’s Watching Me
|Rockwell
|25:01
|I Got You (Extended Version)
|Split Enz
|30:45
|Kiss Me (1983 Mix)
|Steven “Tin Tin” Duffy
|37:51
|On The Beam
|Space Monkey
|41:22
|I Just Wanna Spend Some Time With You (Extended Version)
|Sinitta
|48:02
|[spoken interlude]
|54:07
|Sleepwalking (Instrumental Version)
|Canton
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage