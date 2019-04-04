Into the Void March 29th 2019

This show is part of a series of shows I’m calling Under the Covers – songs that are covers, re interpretations, tributes or Jazz standards.

This episode is Great Unknown Rock Covers part 1

This was recorded on remote location during a live show at Elvis Freshly’s jam studio, I performed first then went live to air with my show. The sound quality is pretty poor. I couldn’t keep the mixer from clipping, but I had a blast. I hope you enjoy!

10 pm!

Be sure to download here if you missed it or any past episode.

Past Episodes

See you in the Void!