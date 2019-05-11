Kaleena Schultz – In Conversation with Rashmi

Every day is a chance to start again. We are not defined by our mistakes or missed opportunities. There are things that I wish I could have done differently, or that I could take back. I’m not perfect, but there is grace. It is there with me in my coming and going…everyday. When I sleep and when I wake. My past is for yesterday and my present shapes the future. Today, I choose grace.

I’m amazed that I can look back at where I was, even just a year ago, and see a huge difference in my self-confidence and perseverance”

Being true to herself and sharing her honest experiences so someone else will feel encouraged, Kaleena Schultz will tell it all…. In Conversation with Rashmi

