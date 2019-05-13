CKMS Community Connections for 13 May 2019 — Brian Doucet and Matt White

Show Notes and Music List to come!
On the CKMS Community Connections for Monday, 13 May 2019 Yenny Stronge and Bob Jonkman spoke with Brian Doucet, Canada Research Chair in the School of Planning at the University of Waterloo in the first hour, then in the second hour with Matt White, the Artistic Director at Green Light Arts.
Show Notes
Brian Doucet
- 0
Matt White
Matt White is the Artistic Director for Green Light Arts, which is putting on the play Guarded Girls from now until 19 May 2019.
- Tue. Wed 14, 2019 | 7:30pm
- Wed. May 15, 2019 | 7:30pm
- Thurs. May 16, 2019 | 7:30pm
- Fri. May 17, 2019 | 7:30pm
- Sat. May 18, 2019 | 2:00pm
- Sat. May 18, 2019 | 7:30pm
- Sun. May 19, 2019 | 4:00pm
Venue:
The Registry Theatre
122 Frederick St
Kitchener, ON
Tickets: https://greenlight-arts.eventastic.com/
The interview with Matt starts at 1h13m30s.
Music
- 00m43s: Not All Bad — A Fawn At Dawn
- 05m36s: Foxes (Acoustic Version) — A Fawn At Dawn
- 08m52s: Tell A Lie — A Fawn At Dawn
Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-05-13.mp3 (110 MiBytes, 2h00m48s)
