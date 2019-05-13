CKMS Community Connections for 13 May 2019 — Brian Doucet and Matt White

Show Notes and Music List to come!



On the CKMS Community Connections for Monday, 13 May 2019 Yenny Stronge and Bob Jonkman spoke with Brian Doucet, Canada Research Chair in the School of Planning at the University of Waterloo in the first hour, then in the second hour with Matt White, the Artistic Director at Green Light Arts.

Show Notes

Brian Doucet

0











Matt White

Matt White is the Artistic Director for Green Light Arts, which is putting on the play Guarded Girls from now until 19 May 2019.

Tue. Wed 14, 2019 | 7:30pm

Wed. May 15, 2019 | 7:30pm

Thurs. May 16, 2019 | 7:30pm

Fri. May 17, 2019 | 7:30pm

Sat. May 18, 2019 | 2:00pm

Sat. May 18, 2019 | 7:30pm

Sun. May 19, 2019 | 4:00pm

Venue:

The Registry Theatre

122 Frederick St

Kitchener, ON

Tickets: https://greenlight-arts.eventastic.com/

The interview with Matt starts at 1h13m30s.

Music

00m43s: Not All Bad — A Fawn At Dawn

— A Fawn At Dawn 05m36s: Foxes (Acoustic Version) — A Fawn At Dawn

— A Fawn At Dawn 08m52s: Tell A Lie — A Fawn At Dawn

— A Fawn At Dawn







Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-05-13.mp3 (110 MiBytes, 2h00m48s)

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!