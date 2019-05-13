1. Deep Purple, Burn (live, from Made In Europe)
2. The Amboy Dukes, Loaded For Bear
3. Jesus Christ Superstar Soundtrack (1970 version), Simon Zealotes/Poor Jerusalem
4. Jesus Christ Superstar Soundtrack (1970 version), Pilate’s Dream
5. Alice Cooper, Halo Of Flies
6. Roxy Music, Like A Hurricane (live)
7. Neil Young, Fuckin’ Up
8. UFO, Love To Love
9. The Rolling Stones, Hide Your Love
10. Pink Floyd, Interstellar Overdrive
11. Bruce Cockburn, Mighty Trucks Of Midnight
12. Steely Dan, Midnight Cruiser
13. Dead Kennedys, Holiday In Cambodia
14. Elton Motello, Jet Boy, Jet Girl
15. Pretenders, Private Life
16. David + David, A Rock For The Forgotten
17. Bob Dylan, One More Cup Of Coffee
18. Jimmy Reed, You’ve Got Me Dizzy
19. ZZ Top, Thug
20. Bruce Springsteen, Drive All Night
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 13, 2019
1. Deep Purple, Burn (live, from Made In Europe)