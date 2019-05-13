So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 13, 2019

1. Deep Purple, Burn (live, from Made In Europe)

2. The Amboy Dukes, Loaded For Bear

3. Jesus Christ Superstar Soundtrack (1970 version), Simon Zealotes/Poor Jerusalem

4. Jesus Christ Superstar Soundtrack (1970 version), Pilate’s Dream

5. Alice Cooper, Halo Of Flies

6. Roxy Music, Like A Hurricane (live)

7. Neil Young, Fuckin’ Up

8. UFO, Love To Love

9. The Rolling Stones, Hide Your Love

10. Pink Floyd, Interstellar Overdrive

11. Bruce Cockburn, Mighty Trucks Of Midnight

12. Steely Dan, Midnight Cruiser

13. Dead Kennedys, Holiday In Cambodia

14. Elton Motello, Jet Boy, Jet Girl

15. Pretenders, Private Life

16. David + David, A Rock For The Forgotten

17. Bob Dylan, One More Cup Of Coffee

18. Jimmy Reed, You’ve Got Me Dizzy

19. ZZ Top, Thug

20. Bruce Springsteen, Drive All Night