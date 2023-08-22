KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR AUGUST 21ST, 2023, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Paul’s Dream (Live)
BABYMETAL – METALI!! (feat Tom Morello)
Toehider – Every Day I Wake Up In The Morning And I Fail! Fail! Fail!
Of Mice and Men – Warpaint
Slipknot – Adderall
Nothing More – SPIRITS (Live)
Depeche Mode – Peace (The Exploding Plastic Inevitable JK Disco Dub)
Haken – Canary Yellow (feat. Courtney Swain) (Acoustic Version)
Architects – when we were young
Deltron 3030 – Things You Can Do
Lamb of God – Blacken the Cursed Sun
Marshmello, Young Miko – Tempo
Devin Townsend – Supercrush!
Toehider – Nobody Even Really Liked It In There But Me
Within Temptation – Bleed Out
Peekaboo, Flowdan, Skrillex – Badders
Head in a Box – Annoying Dance of Nothing
Above & Beyond – Black Room Boy (Live at the Hollywood Bowl)
Sufjan Stevens – So You Are Tired
Spiritbox – The Void
Hans Zimmer – Interstellar Suite (Live)
Devin Townsend – Hyperdrive! (Live)