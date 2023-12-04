KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR DECEMBER 4TH 2023, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Artist – Song Title
Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
POD – AFRAID TO DIE (feat Tatiana Shmayluk)
Aesop Rock – 100 Feet Tall
Night Verses – 8 Gates of Pleasure
Caravan Palace – Reverse
Striatum – The Great Letdown
Head in a Box – Feel At Home
Leonard Cohen – You Want it Darker
Mr Bungle – Sweet Charity
Ghost – Zenith
David Bowie – Blackstar
Phantogram – Black Out Days (Subtronics Remix)
Gabriel Garzón-Montano – Fruitflies
Textures – Sanguine Draws the Oath
The Dillinger Escape Plan – Mouth of Ghosts
The Pineapple Thief – The Frost
Aesop Rock – Time Moves Differently Here
Oingo Boingo – No One Lives Forever
Omar Rodrigues-Lopez – Your Own Worst Enemy
Textures – Stoic Resignation
Crash Test Dummies – Jingle Bells