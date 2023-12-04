KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR DECEMBER 4TH 2023, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Artist – Song Title

Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener

POD – AFRAID TO DIE (feat Tatiana Shmayluk)

Aesop Rock – 100 Feet Tall

Night Verses – 8 Gates of Pleasure

Caravan Palace – Reverse

Striatum – The Great Letdown

Head in a Box – Feel At Home

Leonard Cohen – You Want it Darker

Mr Bungle – Sweet Charity

Ghost – Zenith

David Bowie – Blackstar

Phantogram – Black Out Days (Subtronics Remix)

Gabriel Garzón-Montano – Fruitflies

Textures – Sanguine Draws the Oath

The Dillinger Escape Plan – Mouth of Ghosts

The Pineapple Thief – The Frost

Aesop Rock – Time Moves Differently Here

Oingo Boingo – No One Lives Forever

Omar Rodrigues-Lopez – Your Own Worst Enemy

Textures – Stoic Resignation

Crash Test Dummies – Jingle Bells