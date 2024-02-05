KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR JANUARY 22ND 2024, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Artist – Song Title

Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener

Excision, ATLiens – Dinosaurs from Outer Space

10 Years – Rise

Persefone – Sounds and Vessels

Persefone – One Word

Hans Zimmer – Pirates of the Caribbean Medley

Omar Rodrigues-Lopez – Is It The Clouds

Caligulas Horse – Charcoal Grace I: Prey

Caligulas Horse – Charcoal Grace II: A World Without

Caligulas Horse – Charcoal Grace III: Vigil

Caligulas Horse – Charcoal Grace IV: Give Me Hell

Toehider – Truck the Duck (Opening Theme) _ Truck the Duck (End Credits)

Persefone – The Equable

Persefone – Lingua ignota

Persefone – Abyssal Communication

Nospun – Dance With Me!

Figure – Old School

Beardfish – The One Inside pt 2 (My Companion Through Life)

Sufjan Stevens – I Want to Be Well

Between the Buried and Me – Never Seen/Future Shock