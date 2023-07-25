Shows

KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR JULY 24TH, 2023, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Leave a comment

    Artist – Song Title

    Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
    AURAS – Somnia
    Einar Solberg – Home (feat. Ben Levin)
    Ihsahn, Oystein H Aadland – The Observer
    Devin Townsend – Pixillate
    Casualties of Cool – Forgive Me
    Sleep Token – The Apparition
    TesseracT – War of Being
    Alan Watts – the Ghosts in Our Language (Tao of Philosophy)
    Heels to Headboard – What’s Left
    David Maxim Micic – Cry
    Soen – Memorial
    James Norbert Ivanyi – The Psychophrenic Inquisition
    The Ocean – Atlantic
    Ihsahn – South Winds
    Sleep Token – Ascensionism
    Einar Solberg – 16 (feat. Raphael Weinroth-Browne)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.