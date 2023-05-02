KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR MAY 1ST, 2023, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Artist – Song Title
Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
Their Dogs Were Astronauts – Replica
Haken – The Alphabet of Me
Sleep Token – DYWTYLM
The Ocean – Subatlantic
Mr Bungle – Pink Cigarette
Devin Townsend – Heartbreaker
Cynic – Aurora
Arch Echo – Aluminosity ft. Jordan Rudess
The Mars Volta – Equus 3 (Acoustic)
Haken – 1985
What’s He Building in There? – Armageddon
Battles – Wall Street
Chimaira – Six
Porcupine Tree – Cheating the Polygraph
Unexpect – Words
Textures – Meander
David Maxim Micic – Cry
Make Them Suffer – Doomswitch