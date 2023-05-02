KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR MAY 1ST, 2023, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Artist – Song Title

Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener

Their Dogs Were Astronauts – Replica

Haken – The Alphabet of Me

Sleep Token – DYWTYLM

The Ocean – Subatlantic

Mr Bungle – Pink Cigarette

Devin Townsend – Heartbreaker

Cynic – Aurora

Arch Echo – Aluminosity ft. Jordan Rudess

The Mars Volta – Equus 3 (Acoustic)

Haken – 1985

What’s He Building in There? – Armageddon

Battles – Wall Street

Chimaira – Six

Porcupine Tree – Cheating the Polygraph

Unexpect – Words

Textures – Meander

David Maxim Micic – Cry

Make Them Suffer – Doomswitch