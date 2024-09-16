KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR SEPTEMBER 16TH 2024, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Artist – Track Title
Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
Ever Forthright – Kickfun
Leprous – Like a Sunken Ship
Anciients – Forbidden Sanctuary
Dirtyphonics & Circadian – You Want Me
Hans Zimmer – Intersteller Suite part 1 and 2
Leprous – My Spectre
A.A. Williams – SPLINTER
Mountain Dust – Reap
Beardfish – In the Autumn
Hans Zimmer – Paul’s Dream
Leprous – Faceless
The World is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die – Died in the Prison of the Holy Office
Nightwish – An Ocean of Strange Islands
Figure – Terrifier
Ever Forthright – Cryptoface
Anciients – Is it Your God
Leprous – Unfree My Soul