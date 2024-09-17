CKMS News -2024-09-17- Grassroots group hosting the People’s Conference for Palestinian Solidarity at the University of Guelph



dan kellar

Guelph, ON – The Grassroots organization Guelph 4 Palestine is hosting the People’s Conference for Palestinian Solidarity at the University of Guelph on September 21st and 22nd. The conference’s website says participants “will engage in meaningful conversations, learn and share lessons and resources, and continue to propel efforts to support a free Palestine”.

The event will feature workshops and speakers, discussion and resource sharing spaces and programming for kids.

Along with presentations from health care workers and labour organizers, Independent Jewish Voices, and others, representatives from several Palestinian solidarity student encampments will be attending. This includes the “Gaza House” encampment which was set up at the University of Waterloo in the spring of 2024, will be sharing their experiences over the two-day event.

This show features an interview with Shabina Lafleur-Gangji of Guelph 4 Palestine. Registration is available online or in person at the event.