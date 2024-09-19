The Clean Up Hour, Mix 284

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a dedication to Julian Malone, the Chicago MC who left an indelible mark on my musical tastes and general interests. RIP.

Tracklist:

Goodbye to Dreaming

October 20th

Enemy

A**hole

KidEnemy (feat. Calez)

Bike

Chicago Zoo

MethRZARaeInspectahGZA

Colours (feat. Fonz-e-mak & Kembe X)

Fulla Bad

2Deep

1992

The Glory

10th Wonder (Upperness)

Love Text (Calez feat. Julian Malone)

That One Girl

Dreaming Into Existence (feat. Calez & Fonz-e-mak)

I’m Good

16th Switch

Git Sum (feat. Johnny St. Cloud & Calez)

Die For It (Kembe X, Julian Malone, & Isaiah Rashad)

The Longer Yard

Chill

In My Way (UG feat. Julian Malone)

The Bird & The Bees (Legit feat. Julian Malone)

The Marathon of Greatness (Fonz-e-mak feat. Julian Malone)

Look In

Pair of Dice

OG

Graveyard (feat. Legit)

Untitled

Welcome to Life

All Love

See y’all next time!