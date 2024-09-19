The Clean Up Hour, Mix 284

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a dedication to Julian Malone, the Chicago MC who left an indelible mark on my musical tastes and general interests. RIP.
Tracklist:
Goodbye to Dreaming
October 20th
Enemy
A**hole
KidEnemy (feat. Calez)
Bike
Chicago Zoo
MethRZARaeInspectahGZA
Colours (feat. Fonz-e-mak & Kembe X)
Fulla Bad
2Deep
1992
The Glory
10th Wonder (Upperness)
Love Text (Calez feat. Julian Malone)
That One Girl
Dreaming Into Existence (feat. Calez & Fonz-e-mak)
I’m Good
16th Switch
Git Sum (feat. Johnny St. Cloud & Calez)
Die For It (Kembe X, Julian Malone, & Isaiah Rashad)
The Longer Yard
Chill
In My Way (UG feat. Julian Malone)
The Bird & The Bees (Legit feat. Julian Malone)
The Marathon of Greatness (Fonz-e-mak feat. Julian Malone)
Look In
Pair of Dice
OG
Graveyard (feat. Legit)
Untitled
Welcome to Life
All Love
See y’all next time!