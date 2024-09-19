CKMS News – 2024-09-19- Documentary screening “one in a stream” of local Palestinian solidarity events.

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – In the evening on September 19th, the Waterloo Region Friends of Palestine are hosting a screening of the documentary film Where Olive Trees Weep, which is described as offering “a window into the struggles and resilience of the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation. It explores themes of loss, trauma, and the quest for justice.”



The film’s website continues “We follow, among others, Palestinian journalist and therapist Ashira Darwish, grassroots activist Ahed Tamimi, and Israeli journalist Amira Hass. We also witness Dr. Gabor Maté offer trauma-healing work to a group of women who were tortured in Israeli prisons”.

Before the screening, CKMS News spoke with Robert Massoud of Waterloo Region Friends for Palestine. Massoud spoke about the new documentary, the ongoing Palestinian solidarity actions from several local organizations, how injustice in Palestine is decades old, and how Canada is still “active and complicit in arming Israel” after a year of “genocidal” violence.