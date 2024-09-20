So Old It’s New set for Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 – on air 8-10 am ET

I’m leading off with three ‘morning’ songs, for my morning show, by Bad Company, early Chicago and The Beatles. I conclude with a couple songs, by the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt, written or co-written by JD (John David) Souther, who died at age 78 this past week. It’s a teaser to a set featuring his songs I’m planning for my next Monday night show, 8-10 pm ET on Sept. 23.

In between, on Saturday’s menu are a pair of one-off studio albums: David + David’s Boomtown, from 1986, and the self-titled album by Arc Angels featuring bassist Tommy Shannon and drummer Chris Layton from the late Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Double Trouble band, released in 1992. While Arc Angels, also comprised of singers/guitarists Charlie Sexton and Doyle Bramhall II, did later release a live album, neither of these artists, at least collectively, have so far issued any other studio work.

I had already planned to play some Arc Angels, hadn’t done so in a while. I was then inspired to play the David + David record, which I’ve often drawn from, by a conversation I had on X/Twitter the other day when someone asked which great albums one might consider to be underrated or underappreciated. I replied with Boomtown, thus launching a spirited, fun chat about the merits of that album. I then realized that Arc Angels was also a great one-off studio project, and here we are.

Of the two Davids, both of whom helped out Sheryl Crow on her 1993 debut album Tuesday Night Music Club, Baerwald, a singer/guitarist/keyboard player, has released sporadic solo albums I’ve drawn from on the show while delving into film and TV soundtracks, also writing an espionage novel, The Fire Agent. Ricketts, also a singer/guitarist/keyboardist, has done some session work but mostly concentrated on production.

Concluding the set are Eagles and Ronstadt songs written and/or co-written by Souther, who died on Sept. 17 at age 78. Souther is one of those artists whose songwriting is pervasive, particularly with the Eagles and Ronstadt, yet it was others, like those artists, who had more commercial success with Souther’s songs than he did. That said, Souther related, in a chat with The Creative Independent, how he was sometimes asked whether it disturbed him that the Eagles had so many hits – New Kid In Town, Best Of My Love, Heartache Tonight among them – with songs he’d written or co-written. His reply was, ‘Would you like to see the (royalty) checks? Pissed off? How could I be pissed off?”

I’m planning to dig deeper into Souther and his songs, both performed by him and others, on Monday night’s show (8-10 pm ET, Sept. 23).

Saturday’s set:

1. Bad Company, Early In The Morning

2. Chicago, Wake Up Sunshine

3. The Beatles, Good Morning Good Morning

David + David – Boomtown

1. Welcome To The Boomtown

2. Swallowed By The Cracks

3. Ain’t So Easy

4. Being Alone Together

5. A Rock For The Forgotten

6. River’s Gonna Rise

7. Swimming In The Ocean

8. All Alone In The Big City

9. Heroes

Arc Angels – Arc Angels

1. Living In A Dream

2. Paradise Cafe

3. Sent By Angels

4. Sweet Nadine

5. Good Time

6. See What Tomorrow Brings

7. Always Believed In You

8. The Famous Jane

9. Spanish Moon

10. Carry Me On

11. Shape I’m In

12. Too Many Ways To Fall

And a two-song teaser for a tribute show to singer/songwriter/musician/actor JD Souther coming 8-10 pm ET Monday, Sept. 23. Souther died at age 78 on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

1. Eagles, Teenage Jail (co-written by Souther, Don Henley and Glenn Frey)

2. Linda Ronstadt, Faithless Love (written by Souther)