CKMS News -2024-09-19- Protest planned for “Hands off our kids” demonstration.

Kitchener, ON – On September 20th, the 2nd annual #1MiillionMarchForChildren will be at Kitchener city hall for a planned day-long rally. Uniting under the banner Hands Off Our Kids, the rally organizers say they are concerned about parental rights and how sexual orientation and gender identity are being taught in public schools.

Also planning to be at city hall is the group Queer Youth Defense, who have organised a 2nd annual counter demonstration to “drown out hate with a little bit of light”.

This show features an interview with Acer Bonaparte of Queer Youth Defense along with statements CKMS News received from trustee Cindy Watson of the Waterloo Region District School Board, from jeewan chanicka, the Director of Education at the WRDSB, and from Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. CKMS News tried to contact local organizers from Hands off Our Kids, but did not receive a response, however, material from the group’s website is referenced.