https://www.quintejazz.ca On SoundCloud after broadcast
[https://soundcloud.com/user-163878073/sets/quinte-jazz]
Jay Rowe City Groove SINGLE 2023 www.jayrowemusic.com/bio
Bill Colletti Take Notice SINGLE 2023 billcolletti.wixsite.com/music
Alex Pangman When I Get Low I Get High 2023 40 YEARS OF JUSTIN TIME RECORDS alexpangman.com
justin-time.com/products/40-years-of-justin-time-records
Oscar Peterson The Surrey With The Fringe On Top 2023 40 YEARS OF JUSTIN TIME RECORDS en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oscar_Peterson
Carol Welsman What A Fool Believes 2023 40 YEARS OF JUSTIN TIME RECORDS carolwelsman.com
Paul Bley Lucky 2023 40 YEARS OF JUSTIN TIME RECORDS
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Bley
Brian Hughes Promise You 2023 40 YEARS OF JUSTIN TIME RECORDS www.brianhughes.com
Jaco Pastorius John And Mary WORD OF MOUTH https://en.wikipedia.org/…/Word_of_Mouth_(Jaco…
Dane Parham My Turn SINGLE 2023
jazzeddetroit.org/artists/duane-parham-bio
Marc Copland Quartet Let’s Cool One SOMEDAY 2023 express.adobe.com/page/DL8aZpscfLqPI
The Southern Gentlemen Back In The Game SINGLE 2023
www.ericessix.net/the-southern-gentlemen
LISTEN for Smooth and Contemporary QUINTE JAZZ Saturday November 4, 2023 at 9AM Replay Sunday November 5, 2023 at 4PM
https://www.quintejazz.ca On SoundCloud after broadcast