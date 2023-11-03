LISTEN for Smooth and Contemporary QUINTE JAZZ Saturday November 4, 2023 at 9AM Replay Sunday November 5, 2023 at 4PM

https://www.quintejazz.ca On SoundCloud after broadcast

[https://soundcloud.com/user-163878073/sets/quinte-jazz]



Jay Rowe City Groove SINGLE 2023 www.jayrowemusic.com/bio

Bill Colletti Take Notice SINGLE 2023 billcolletti.wixsite.com/music

Alex Pangman When I Get Low I Get High 2023 40 YEARS OF JUSTIN TIME RECORDS alexpangman.com

justin-time.com/products/40-years-of-justin-time-records

Oscar Peterson The Surrey With The Fringe On Top 2023 40 YEARS OF JUSTIN TIME RECORDS en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oscar_Peterson

Carol Welsman What A Fool Believes 2023 40 YEARS OF JUSTIN TIME RECORDS carolwelsman.com

Paul Bley Lucky 2023 40 YEARS OF JUSTIN TIME RECORDS

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Bley

Brian Hughes Promise You 2023 40 YEARS OF JUSTIN TIME RECORDS www.brianhughes.com

Jaco Pastorius John And Mary WORD OF MOUTH https://en.wikipedia.org/…/Word_of_Mouth_(Jaco…

Dane Parham My Turn SINGLE 2023

jazzeddetroit.org/artists/duane-parham-bio

Marc Copland Quartet Let’s Cool One SOMEDAY 2023 express.adobe.com/page/DL8aZpscfLqPI

The Southern Gentlemen Back In The Game SINGLE 2023

www.ericessix.net/the-southern-gentlemen